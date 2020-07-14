Lucifer Season 5 Trailer Shows The Devil's Evil Twin Raising Hell on Earth

The popular supernatural crime drama series Lucifer's fifth season is all set to premiere in August. Created by Tom Kapinos, "Lucifer" features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt in the lead roles.

"Set a reminder because S5 part 1 of Lucifer arrives 21 August," a post on Netflix UK's Instagram page read.

The show follows Lucifer (Ellis) who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD -- specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), reported deadline.com.

Season 4 ended with Lucifer returning back to the underworld. Season 5's trailer has been released by the official YouTube channel of Netflix. The trailer shows Lucifer's evil twin Michael take over his life and make a mess of it.

The series, which moved to Netflix since being cancelled on Fox after its third season, will debut its fifth season in two parts. The first eight episodes will drop on August 21. There is no set release date yet for the season's second half. Lucifer has also been renewed for a sixth and final season.