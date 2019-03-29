LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lucifer: Twitter Hails Mohanlal Film as Blockbuster With Both Mass and Class

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran turns director with the Malayalam movie Lucifer, which opened to positive response today.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Image: Twitter
One of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year, Mohanlal-starrer political thriller Lucifer hit the theatres today. The film is popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut project as a director. Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Kalabhavan Shajohn.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopy of Left Right Left and Ee Adutha Kaalathu-fame, the film deals with the power struggles within the ruling political party in Kerala when the leader passes away and the mayhem that ensues. Despite being set against a political backdrop, Prithviraj is reluctant to call it a political film.

Lucifer opened to positive reactions on Thursday, with people taking to Twitter during the interval to call it a mass entertainer with class, and a blockbuster in the making.




Many have regarded Mohanlal's performance as one his best in his four decade-long career. This year marks the megastar's 40th year in cinema, having starred in over 350 films so far.




Prithviraj's work as a debutante director is being appreciated, too, with viewers praising the narration of the story and the utilisation of Mohanlal's talents.




Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of the Narendra Modi biopic, was mentioned in the tweeted reviews for his performance in Lucifer.







