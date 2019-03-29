Lucifer: Twitter Hails Mohanlal Film as Blockbuster With Both Mass and Class
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran turns director with the Malayalam movie Lucifer, which opened to positive response today.
Image: Twitter
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopy of Left Right Left and Ee Adutha Kaalathu-fame, the film deals with the power struggles within the ruling political party in Kerala when the leader passes away and the mayhem that ensues. Despite being set against a political backdrop, Prithviraj is reluctant to call it a political film.
Lucifer opened to positive reactions on Thursday, with people taking to Twitter during the interval to call it a mass entertainer with class, and a blockbuster in the making.
#LuciferMovie #Lucifer @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial @vivekoberoi prithviraj shows how much he loves Mohanlal. He has utilized him to the most highest level. A sure shot blockbuster mixed with both mass and Class. Vivek Oberon gives his career best performance through this movie. pic.twitter.com/DiON8NeX6i— Abhishek Abraham (@AbhishekAbraha8) March 28, 2019
Many have regarded Mohanlal's performance as one his best in his four decade-long career. This year marks the megastar's 40th year in cinema, having starred in over 350 films so far.
#Lucifermovie— KeralaBoxofficeStats (@kboxstats) March 28, 2019
Makers promised a content driven massentertainer with a political backdrop. This is exactly #Lucifer for you.@PrithviOfficial you nailed it.Only very few directors utilised the actor and superstar in #Mohanlal A stylish blend of mass and class.
BLOCKBUSTER
4/5 pic.twitter.com/9APShYFGoj
Prithviraj's work as a debutante director is being appreciated, too, with viewers praising the narration of the story and the utilisation of Mohanlal's talents.
Just watched #lucifer and this film is the best mass film that malayalam film industry ever watched.@PrithviOfficial show us how talented he is and as always rocks in the screens.@Mohanlal ഏട്ടാ ഒന്നും പറയാൻ ഇല്ല,ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് ആ പഴയ ലാലേട്ടനെ തിരിച്ചു നൽകിയതിന്.😍😍😘😘— Harikrishnan (@Harikrishnanp07) March 28, 2019
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of the Narendra Modi biopic, was mentioned in the tweeted reviews for his performance in Lucifer.
• #Lucifer First Half - An above average one.— Rahul Shaji Rj (@Rahulrj_offl) March 28, 2019
Begin with a power narration from indrajith followed by mix of mass scenes in politics.
First fight is a power stroke massive one.
Vivek oberoi 👌
Deepak dev electrifying bgm is the domination 👍
Second half soon...
#Lucifer : Is a Treat for @Mohanlal fans as @PrithviOfficial plays his cards well keeping them in mind👍Watchable for other's who might not get that level of excitement due to some writing issues. Detailed review on the way pic.twitter.com/DOFnWPdjJo— Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) March 28, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s