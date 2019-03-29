Lucifer: Twitter Hails Mohanlal Film as Blockbuster With Both Mass and Class

#LuciferMovie #Lucifer @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial @vivekoberoi prithviraj shows how much he loves Mohanlal. He has utilized him to the most highest level. A sure shot blockbuster mixed with both mass and Class. Vivek Oberon gives his career best performance through this movie. pic.twitter.com/DiON8NeX6i — Abhishek Abraham (@AbhishekAbraha8) March 28, 2019

#Lucifermovie



Makers promised a content driven massentertainer with a political backdrop. This is exactly #Lucifer for you.@PrithviOfficial you nailed it.Only very few directors utilised the actor and superstar in #Mohanlal A stylish blend of mass and class.



BLOCKBUSTER



4/5 pic.twitter.com/9APShYFGoj — KeralaBoxofficeStats (@kboxstats) March 28, 2019

Just watched #lucifer and this film is the best mass film that malayalam film industry ever watched.@PrithviOfficial show us how talented he is and as always rocks in the screens.@Mohanlal ഏട്ടാ ഒന്നും പറയാൻ ഇല്ല,ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് ആ പഴയ ലാലേട്ടനെ തിരിച്ചു നൽകിയതിന്.😍😍😘😘 — Harikrishnan (@Harikrishnanp07) March 28, 2019

• #Lucifer First Half - An above average one.

Begin with a power narration from indrajith followed by mix of mass scenes in politics.



First fight is a power stroke massive one.

Vivek oberoi 👌

Deepak dev electrifying bgm is the domination 👍

Second half soon... — Rahul Shaji Rj (@Rahulrj_offl) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer : Is a Treat for @Mohanlal fans as @PrithviOfficial plays his cards well keeping them in mind👍Watchable for other's who might not get that level of excitement due to some writing issues. Detailed review on the way pic.twitter.com/DOFnWPdjJo — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) March 28, 2019

One of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year, Mohanlal-starrer political thriller Lucifer hit the theatres today. The film is popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut project as a director. Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Kalabhavan Shajohn.Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopy of Left Right Left and Ee Adutha Kaalathu-fame, the film deals with the power struggles within the ruling political party in Kerala when the leader passes away and the mayhem that ensues. Despite being set against a political backdrop, Prithviraj is reluctant to call it a political film.Lucifer opened to positive reactions on Thursday, with people taking to Twitter during the interval to call it a mass entertainer with class, and a blockbuster in the making.Many have regarded Mohanlal's performance as one his best in his four decade-long career. This year marks the megastar's 40th year in cinema, having starred in over 350 films so far.Prithviraj's work as a debutante director is being appreciated, too, with viewers praising the narration of the story and the utilisation of Mohanlal's talents.Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of the Narendra Modi biopic, was mentioned in the tweeted reviews for his performance in Lucifer.