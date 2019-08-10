Lucknow Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant Against Rapper Honey Singh in a Case of Obscene Lyrics
The complainant, an IPS officer, claimed that the lyrics of one of the songs sung by Honey Singh were derogatory and condemnable.
Image of Honey Singh, courtesy of Instagram
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by a local court in a seven-year-old case lodged by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur.
The FIR was lodged against Singh on December 31, 2012, at the Gomti Nagar police station. The complainant claimed that the lyrics of the song, Main hoon balaatkari, sung by Honey Singh, were derogatory and condemnable. The complainant added that the song in question was widely available on the internet
After investigation, the police registered a case against the singer on June 27 2013, under Sections 292, 293 and 294 of the IPC. The court had ordered the singer to appear before it on December 23, 2013 but Honey Singh did not take cognisance of the same.
The court has now asked the singer to appear before it on September 11, 2019.
Honey Singh is a popular rapper in Punjabi and Hindi and his songs are known for their controversial lyrics.
