Lucknow Police Reach Mumbai to Question Shilpa Shetty, Mother in Alleged Fraud Case

Two teams of the Lucknow Police have reached Mumbai to investigate and question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty in an alleged fraud case. Two FIRs were registered against them at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow for allegedly taking crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of their fitness chain Iosis Wellness Center. Shilpa was reportedly a partner in the wellness centre, along with businesswoman Kiran Bawa.

Now, it has been reported that the two teams reached Shilpa’s Mumbai residence to question the actress and her mother in the case. If the role of both is found in the case, then arrest is also possible.

Meanwhile, the company’s chairperson Kiran Bawa took to Instagram to say that Shilpa and her mother parted ways with the company long ago. She asked people not to spread rumours about the ongoing case. She wrote, “l am addressing this post as a responsible person, being the Chairperson of IOSIS Spa & Wellness Private Limited and therefore request people to please verify and confirm facts before posting and sharing it on social media or such other platforms. ‘Ms. Shilpa Shetty and her mother Ms. Sunanda Shetty has no connection with IOSIS. We parted ways amicably long ago.”

She further added, “Hence, please stop spreading rumours and aspersions. I’m a single parent and a hardworking professional. IOSIS is my baby and a brand I have built over the years. I am more than happy to verify facts with the concerned authorities. Till then | humbly request you to remove these posts as the matter is subjudice in the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay where we have Orders in our favour. Such negligence in reporting defamatory content is causing me and my brand name irreparable damage for which | have taken utmost efforts and pains to create goodwill and reputation.”

Shilpa Shetty’s family have already been involved in a legal soup and controversy after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July 18 for allegedly making, publishing and distributing pornographic content with the help of his apps.

