Lucknow Police to Question Shilpa Shetty and Her mother in Alleged Fraud Case

A team of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai to question Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda in an alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre. Two FIRs were registered at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow. Now the Lucknow Police has intensified the investigation in both the cases. One team of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai, while the other team will also reach Mumbai to question the actress and her mother. If the role of both is found in the case, then arrest is also possible.

Apart from acting, Shilpa Shetty also runs a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Center. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director. It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness center, but the promise was not fulfilled. In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights in Vibhutikhand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station had filed a case for alleged cheating. Now Hazratganj Police and Vibhutikhand Police have sent notices for questioning Shilpa Shetty and her mother in this case.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said that the investigation officer in this case will leave for Mumbai on Monday to question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points in this matter. Sanjeev Suman said that the matter is high-profile and hence the police are closely investigating all the points.

