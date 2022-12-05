'Please Help': Lucky Ali Approaches DGP Karnataka, Claims Encroachment On His Land In Bengaluru

Singer Lucky Ali has alleged that his trust property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka, Bengaluru is being encroached on by the land mafia. In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, December 4, he requested the DGP of the city to look into the matter while revealing that he is currently out of the country. The singer claims that the land mafia is seeking help from an IAS officer to illegally enter his farm, but they do not have relevant documents to support their claim.

While tagging the official Twitter account of Bangalore’s DGP, the singer wrote, “Dear Sir, I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late Actor and Comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali. I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents.”

According to the details of the event shared by Lucky Ali, his legal counsel alleges that the people involved do not have court documents to possess the trust property where they have been living for five decades. The musician revealed that he did make an attempt to meet the DGP personally before leaving for Dubai, however, the latter wasn’t available at the time. Hence, he filed an official complaint against the people involved under the jurisdictional ACP. He claims that there hasn’t been any positive update on the filed complaint and emphasized that his family and small kids are alone at the said property.

@DgpKarnataka Dear Sir, I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late Actor and Comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky AliI am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency.— Lucky Ali (@luckyali) December 4, 2022

“My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years. I wanted to meet you before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, We filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP. I have not had any positive response as yet. My family and small children are alone on the farm,” he added.

In the written statement, he further explained his ordeal of not receiving any assistance from the local police department alleging they’re supporting the encroachers. He asserted that the local authorities have been ‘indifferent’ to their situation without taking into account the legal status of the property. He revealed that the legal hearing of the said matter will be heard in the Court on December 7. Until the verdict comes out, the singer has urged the authorities to stop the illegal possession activity of his land.

He continued, “I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land. Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7th.” While closing the written statement, the singer highlighted how after receiving no help, he had no choice left but take the matter public. “Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the Public,” he concluded.

Any details of the investigation or action taken by the local authorities to diffuse the conflict remain unclear as of yet.

