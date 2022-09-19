Lucky Ali Birthday Special: From Failed Marriages to Initial Rejections, Lesser-Known Facts About the Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LUCKY ALI: Maqsood Mahmood Ali, popularly known by his stage name Lucky Ali, is an Indian singer, songwriter and actor. Despite being the son of the famous Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali, he managed to establish a name for himself.

Owing to his magical voice the singer left people mesmerized with his musical creations. There is no doubt that Lucky Ali ceaselessly enthralled people with his soulful renditions, especially during the 90s and the early 2000s. O Sanam, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Tere Mere Sath and Ek Pal Ka Jeena are some of his mega-hit songs.

As the singer-actor turns a year older today, September 19, let us have a look at some interesting facts about him.

Not many know that Lucky Ali’s real name is Maqsood Mehmood Ali. Besides singing and acting, Lucky Ali had an interest in boxing as well. He has also obtained professional training in horse breeding and farming. Lucky Ali formerly owned a carpet cleaning company and is well versed in the functioning of oil rings. The actor, who left people in awe with his soulful renditions, never really obtained professional or formal training in singing. Lucky Ali has acted in several movies and TV serials including Kante, Bharat Ek Khoj, Zara Hatke, Katha Sagar and The Dewarists. Before Lucky’s first superhit Sunoh topped the MTV Asia Charts in the year 1996, it faced rejections by multiple companies. Bollywood actress, Minoo Mumtaz is his paternal aunt. The singer got married thrice. His first wife was Meaghan Jane McCleary, from New Zealand. He has two kids, Ta’awwuz and Tasima, with her. Lucky Ali next tied the knot with a Persian woman Anahita. The ex-couple has two kids together, Sara and Raiyan. In 2010, he got hitched for the third time by a British Model, Kate Elizabeth Hallam. They have a son, Dani Maqsood Ali. However, this marriage also didn’t work.

