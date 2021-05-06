Lucky Ali Responds to Death Rumours: I'm Alive and Well and Resting in Peace at Home

Social media went into a tizzy recently after reports of singer Lucky Ali passing away after contracting Covid-19 started doing the rounds. Heartbroken fans of the O Sanam singer started tweeting their condolences, while others called it fake news. Actress Nafisa Ali later clarified on Twitter that Lucky Ali is in good health and is not suffering from coronavirus. “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health (sic)," she shared with his fans.

The singer, who is not so active on social media, posted a story on Instagram to prove that he is alright. “Hi everyone, just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time," he wrote in an Instagram story.

Several fans found the death rumours upsetting, and asked fellow Twitter users not to peddle fake news.

Lucky Ali is fine and in good health. Refrain from perpetrating rumours🙏 pic.twitter.com/59PyDAQ2JI— Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) May 4, 2021

A video of the singer jamming to O Sanam in Goa went viral a couple of months ago. The performance made many nostalgic as fans of the singer were overwhelmed to see the singer perform one of his most romantic songs for a live audience.

