Lucky Ali to Celebrate 30 Years in Music Industry, Announces Safarnama Tour
Singer Lucky Ali will be celebrating 30 years in the music industry by going on a Safarnama Tour.
Singer Lucky Ali will be celebrating 30 years in the music industry by going on a Safarnama Tour.
Singer Lucky Ali will be celebrating 30 years in the music industry by going on a Safarnama Tour.
He will be performing here and in New Delhi, he said in a statement to IANS.
"It's been an exciting and memorable journey and I'm pleased to be putting together this tour as a token of gratitude towards my fans for their relentless love and support," Lucky said.
The son of the legendary actor Mehmood has sung several chartbusters like Ek pal ka jeena and even acted in movies such as Kaante and Sur.
Lucky is known for his simple ballad-style singing and melodious voice. He made his pop debut in 1996 with the album Sunoh that made him a singing star. Later, he came out with reasonably successful albums Sifar, Aks and Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai.
The Mumbai event will be held at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium on October 6 followed by another gig in New Delhi at Talkatora Stadium. The event is presented by Panache Media and Perfect Harmony Productions.
Randhir Roy, Panache Media, said: "Lucky Ali has been loved and adored for his unique, fervent and unforgettable voice and it is an honour to be presenting such an iconic tour.
"His distinctly different voice and soulful melodies made him an instant success not only in the 1990s, but also a hit with the generation of today as well. We will also be doing a showcase in Australia and Singapore after India."
