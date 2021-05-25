movies

Lucky I Have Two Other Kids: Chris Hemsworth on His Son's Wish to be Superman Instead of Thor

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a picture of his dressed up as Superman instead of his character Thor.

Chris Hemsworth, one of the sexiest and successful actors in Hollywood, is a true family man at heart. Best known for bringing the superhero Thor to life, the actor is dad to twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, and daughter India Rose. Recently, the actor shared a picture with one of his sons and jested as the child expressed his wish to be a Superman when he grows up instead of Thor. For those who are unaware, Chris plays Thor, the famous Marvel superhero.

The picture of the handsome actor features him walking down the lanes of the sets of his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Clasping the hand of one of his sons – either Sasha or Tristan, the actor sported luscious blond locks and flaunted his Herculean physique. The actor looked effortlessly cool in a casual grey tee and black shorts with black sneakers, while his son donning a red cape similar to DC’s beloved superhero Superman.

He wrote, “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. “What do you want to be when you grow up”. “Dad i wanna be Superman” Lucky I have two other kids."

Soon, the post went public and collected around five million likes and several from the industry sharing their reactions. Taking to the comment section, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Josh Brolin couldn’t contain their laughter and dropped laughing emojis with series of red hearts.

The actor, who is currently at his Byron Bay home with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, was busy shooting for the fourth installment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. The 37-year-old actor will reprise the Marvel role as the God of Thunder. The movie slated to release in May 2022 will also feature Tessa Thompson playing Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman portraying Jane Foster.

first published:May 25, 2021, 15:47 IST