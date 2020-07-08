Lucy Liu Says the Racism in Hollywood Made Her Feel Like a 'Black Sheep'

Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu says she faced a lot of difficulties initially in her career due to racism in Hollywood.

In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, Liu said that she struggled to get auditions when she was just starting out as an actor in Los Angeles, reports variety.com.

"I think I was just too naive and didn't know what was ahead of me or what I was going to be up against," she said, adding: "I had some idea when I got to L.A., because a friend of mine would have 10 auditions in a day or a week and I would have maybe two or three in a month, so I knew it was going to be much more limited for me."

"But then I got really lucky with a few jobs, which put me in rooms for auditions where I looked like no other woman in the room. I thought, ‘I don't even understand why I'm here, but I'm going to give it my all'," Liu added.

"I think when you are somewhat the black sheep, you don't really have anything to lose, because they are not necessarily looking for you. So you may as well go for it," she noted.

Liu, 51, recently wrapped up a seven-season run as Dr. Joan Watson in the modern Sherlock Holmes version Elementary. She is now seen in Why Women Kill series, which is about three women across three different time periods and how they deal with their respective husbands' infidelity.