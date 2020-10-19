Ludo Trailer Promises a Mad Ride with a Terrific Ensemble Cast, See Here

After over two years of production, Anurag Basu finally dropped the trailer for his much-anticipated multi-starrer Ludo. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney and child actor Inayat Verma.

The trailer of the film promises a wild ride from start to finish. Tonally, it resembles the Andhadhun trailer by Shriram Raghavan. The trailer has four different stories that are interwoven by misfortune. A kidnapper (Bachchan) forms an unlikely bond with the child he has kidnapped. A man with a PhD (Kapur), is a ventriloquist and leads a simple life but the woman (Malhotra) he loves wants to earn a lot of money. Another is a Bollywood fanatic (Rao) who teams up with a girl he secretly loves (Shaikh), to free her husband from jail. Another man (Saraf) randomly chances upon a lot of money. All of this is tied together by a sinister gangster (Tripathi) who is also source of situational comic relief.

Pankaj Tripathi is undoubtedly the best part of the trailer. His character is the most layered and fleshed out. Before killing his enemy he tells them that he is freeing their soul, he tells people in front of their faces that he will sell their kidney for Rs 12 lakh. He can also be seen going through several accidents and still not budging from his mission of torturing his enemies.

Ludo is also Asha Negi's debut film. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It will be releasing directly on Netflix on November 12, 2020.