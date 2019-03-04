LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Luka Chuppi Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's Rom-com Has a Fantastic Opening Weekend

Luka Chuppi has emerged a winner at the box office in its opening weekend, earning Rs 32 crores in 3 days.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Luka Chuppi Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's Rom-com Has a Fantastic Opening Weekend
Image courtesy: Maddock Films/ Twitter
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi had a good opening at the box office on Friday. Starting with Rs 8.01 crore on the release day, the collections shot up to Rs 14 crore on Sunday, making the total weekend collection of the film Rs 32.13 crore in the first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the film a winner, saying that its business doubled on Sunday. It's expected to do well on Monday as well, due to the Shivratri holiday.




Directed by Laxman Utekar, the romantic comedy also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Luka Chuppi released on March 1, clashing with Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya at the box office.

Sonchiriya, despite the critical acclaim, has not been able to draw in the crowds.




Luka Chuppi has been able to pull the crowd towards the screens, especially the younger generation. Kartik Aaryan also saw the biggest opening of his career with this film. The family entertainer released in over 2100 screens across the country.

The plot of the film revolves around Guddu Shukla (Kartik Aaryan), a local reporter for a cable news channel who falls in love with a headstrong woman Rashmi Tiwari (Kriti Sanon). The couple explores the concept of live-in relationships in the small town. Things turn upside down for them as their families wrongly assume that they are married.

