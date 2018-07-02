English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan Unite for a Desi Romantic Comedy
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are super excited about working on their next film titled 'Luka Chuppi'.
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are super excited about working on their next film titled 'Luka Chuppi'.
Mumbai: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are super excited about working on their next film titled Luka Chuppi.
"Next #LukaChuppi. Super excited," Kartik, who is fresh off the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, tweeted on Monday.
Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura in the upcoming film. His co-star Kriti tweeted: "Luka Chuppi. Super excited for this one! March 2019."
Kriti plays a Mathura girl who had gone to Delhi to study and now is back in her hometown.
Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi will start rolling in August.
The film will be helmed by Laxman Utekar who was the director of photography of films including Hindi Medium. He has also directed Marathi films -- Tapaal and Lalbaugcha Raja. This will be his Bollywood debut as a director
Also Watch
"Next #LukaChuppi. Super excited," Kartik, who is fresh off the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, tweeted on Monday.
Next 🍿 🎥 #LukaChuppi— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 2, 2018
Super excited ❤️❤️@kritisanon #dineshvijan #laxmanutekar @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/vltRKTGmxy
Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura in the upcoming film. His co-star Kriti tweeted: "Luka Chuppi. Super excited for this one! March 2019."
LUKA CHUPPI ♥️♥️ super excited for this one!!! 💃🏻☺️👏🏻 March 2019!! @TheAaryanKartik @MaddockFilms #Dinoo @Laxman10072 pic.twitter.com/hqDU5RY8Ta— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 2, 2018
Kriti plays a Mathura girl who had gone to Delhi to study and now is back in her hometown.
Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi will start rolling in August.
The film will be helmed by Laxman Utekar who was the director of photography of films including Hindi Medium. He has also directed Marathi films -- Tapaal and Lalbaugcha Raja. This will be his Bollywood debut as a director
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots