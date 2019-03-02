Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Biggest Opener, Madhuri Dixit Film Emerges Hit
Kartik Aaryan gets his biggest opener in 'Luka Chuppi', 'Total Dhamaal' is almost on the verge of entering the Rs 100 crore club.
Photo Courtesy- Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Kartik's previous release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 6.42 crore on day 1, while Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 collected Rs 6.80 crore. The original Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which shot Kartik to fame, had only managed to mint Rs 92 Lakh on the first day of its release.
Luka Chuppi has even opened better and bigger than Alia Bhatt's Raazi (Rs 7.53 crore), Rajkummar Rao's Stree (Rs 6.83 crore) and Badhaai Ho (Rs 7.29 crore).
In the film, Kartik essays the role of Guddu who takes a cue from Bollywood's extended wedding season and decides to get hitched. He proposes his to-be-wife, Rashmi (played by Kriti), with an inverted ring. However, the tables flip when keeping up with the modern trend, Rashmi proposes a live-in relationship instead of the wedding. In comes the complications- what to do and what not to do?
The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurrana.
News18 film critic Priyanka Sinha Jha rated the film 3/5. In her review, she wrote, "Laxman Utekar, is a welcome addition to the list of directors looking to explore different stories –and with Luka Chuppi, it is quite evident that he is here to stay. Between the world of big metropolitan cities and the villages there is a wide swathe of small towns teeming with tales waiting to be told. This film is about one such story. Despite its flaws, Luka Chuppi holds the potential to spawn a genre around the live-in issue which in India has been quite the elephant in the room."
Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal continues its stellar run at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast with big names like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh among others.
The film has almost made it to the Rs 100 crore club, with its current total standing at Rs 99.30 crore.
Adarsh tweeted the figures: "#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99.30 cr. India biz." (sic)
Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series and marks the onscreen reunion of Madhuri and Anil after 19 years.
