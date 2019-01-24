English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Luka Chuppi Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film is a Fun Take on Bollywood's Wedding Season, Watch Here
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Kumar's film is inspired by Bollywood's extended wedding season.
Image courtesy: Maddock Films/ Twitter
The much-anticipated trailer of Luka Chuppi has dropped and Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan can be seen living through the complicated commitments of a live-in relationship in this frivolity-filled journey, although barely. They have pretensions to keep up, lies to tell and save face when they come up with contrasting testimonies in front of strangers. And of course, there is 'the family'. Despite the ongoing hassles, they somehow manage to keep personal emotions at bay.
In the 2 minutes 50 seconds long trailer, Guddu takes a cue from Bollywood's extended wedding season and decides to get hitched. He proposes his to-be-wife, Rashmi, with an inverted ring. However, the tables flip when keeping up with the modern trend, Rashmi proposes a live-in relationship instead of the wedding. In comes the complications- what to do and what not to do?
The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Kumar, promises to be a rom-com, based in an assuming society. The people, as such, will take advantage of your situation, suggest ways to crook acceptable social norms and generate humour in the process. Luka Chuppi translates to the game of hide and seek. Guddu and Rashmi are playing this game with expectations and truth.
The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, founder Maddock Films (Stree, Hindi Medium, Love Aaj Kal). With Luka Chuppi, the producer seems to be cruising ahead, full-steam, on the path of telling real stories of townsfolk. It seems like a potential favourite of the audience.
Apart from the common fact that they had both pursued an engineering degree before dabbling with modelling and finally landing a Bollywood career, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan both share a girl/boy next door image. This adds to the charm of the film. See trailer here:
