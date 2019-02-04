English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Luka Chuppi's Coca Cola Tu is All Set To Be the New Track for Party-goers, Watch Video Song Here
Coca Cola Tu from Luka Chuppi has be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and vocals given by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, along with a rap segment featuring Young Desi.
Image courtesy: Maddock Films/ Twitter
Loading...
The latest dance number from the music album of Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, has just released. Just like the film’s previous high-energy track Poster Lagwa Do, Coca Cola Tu is well on its way to become the next club tune that youngsters would want to shake a leg to.
Coca Cola Tu has be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for the film and vocals given by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, along with a rap segment featuring Young Desi.
Tanishk is fast becoming the face of new-age remix melodies. His previous remixed hits like Tu Cheez Badi, The Humma Song, Mere Rashke Qamar, Tamma Tamma Again and Dilbar have gone on to earn him several accolades, like YouTube’s most trending music composer of 2017.
Kriti is known for her dancing abilities, which is on full display in the music video. Kartik can be seen matching steps with Kriti with full swag. We had earlier seen the dancing side of Kartik in the song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His chemistry with Kriti here is something that takes the limelight.
Luka Chuppi is currently the talk of the town with its lively star cast and a fresh storyline. The film is all set to release on March 1.
Watch the Coca Cola Tu music video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Coca Cola Tu has be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for the film and vocals given by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, along with a rap segment featuring Young Desi.
Tanishk is fast becoming the face of new-age remix melodies. His previous remixed hits like Tu Cheez Badi, The Humma Song, Mere Rashke Qamar, Tamma Tamma Again and Dilbar have gone on to earn him several accolades, like YouTube’s most trending music composer of 2017.
Kriti is known for her dancing abilities, which is on full display in the music video. Kartik can be seen matching steps with Kriti with full swag. We had earlier seen the dancing side of Kartik in the song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His chemistry with Kriti here is something that takes the limelight.
Luka Chuppi is currently the talk of the town with its lively star cast and a fresh storyline. The film is all set to release on March 1.
Watch the Coca Cola Tu music video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Will Make Kolkata London' and Other Reasons Why #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule is Trending on Twitter
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- London Based Indian-Origin Businessman Reuben Singh Buys 6 Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 50 Crore
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results