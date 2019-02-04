LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Luka Chuppi's Coca Cola Tu is All Set To Be the New Track for Party-goers, Watch Video Song Here

Coca Cola Tu from Luka Chuppi has be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and vocals given by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, along with a rap segment featuring Young Desi.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Luka Chuppi's Coca Cola Tu is All Set To Be the New Track for Party-goers, Watch Video Song Here
Image courtesy: Maddock Films/ Twitter
The latest dance number from the music album of Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, has just released. Just like the film’s previous high-energy track Poster Lagwa Do, Coca Cola Tu is well on its way to become the next club tune that youngsters would want to shake a leg to.

Coca Cola Tu has be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for the film and vocals given by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, along with a rap segment featuring Young Desi.

Tanishk is fast becoming the face of new-age remix melodies. His previous remixed hits like Tu Cheez Badi, The Humma Song, Mere Rashke Qamar, Tamma Tamma Again and Dilbar have gone on to earn him several accolades, like YouTube’s most trending music composer of 2017.

Kriti is known for her dancing abilities, which is on full display in the music video. Kartik can be seen matching steps with Kriti with full swag. We had earlier seen the dancing side of Kartik in the song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His chemistry with Kriti here is something that takes the limelight.

Luka Chuppi is currently the talk of the town with its lively star cast and a fresh storyline. The film is all set to release on March 1.

Watch the Coca Cola Tu music video here:



