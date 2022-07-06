CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Luke Hemsworth Imitates Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious TVC; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2022, 14:58 IST

The commercial which plays out like a spoof sees Luke Hemsworth as a different version of the popular Marvel character

Luke Hemsworth, brother of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, recently featured as Thor, the God of Thunder, in a hilarious new commercial for a popular dry spray brand. The commercial which plays out like a spoof sees Luke Hemsworth as a different version of the popular Marvel character.

Luke is seen directly speaking to the camera and talking about the experience of playing the character for a decade. Imitating Chris and wearing a steel armor and the iconic red cape of the MCU character of Thor, Luke says “You know, playing the God of Thunder is electrifying. A lot of people think me and him look alike”.

Towards the end of the 30 seconds commercial, Luke is seen trying to summon the infamous hammer, Mjölnir, as it hovers just above his head, supported by a wire. “I am worthy…lower Gary,” Luke says as he tries to give directions to a crew member.

Chris Hemsworth is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming Marvel Studios’ movie Thor: Love and Thunder which is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017). The film, which is the 29th film in the MCU, is directed by Taika Waititi, and stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi and Russell Crowe in important roles. Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 7 across India.

first published:July 06, 2022, 14:56 IST
last updated:July 06, 2022, 14:58 IST