Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Luke Kenny Teases Possibility of Starting Rock Band With Sacred Games Co-star Saif Ali Khan

Luke Kenny will next be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut's Tanhaji.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Luke Kenny Teases Possibility of Starting Rock Band With Sacred Games Co-star Saif Ali Khan
Luke Kenny will next be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut's Tanhaji.

Luke Kenny is someone who has made multiple brief appearances in Bollywood over the years. He recently received a lot of praise for his role in both seasons of Sacred Games as Malcolm Mourad.

For his next role, Kenny will possibly be playing a similarly ruthless and confident character in the form of Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb. The character does not have any direct scenes with the protagonist but will be seen alongside his Sacred Games co-star Saif Ali Khan.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about his reunion with him, Luke stated that the two had even talked about starting a rock band together. Kenny is particularly known for holding and performing in shows whenever he is on a break from acting. Addressing his role in Tanhaji, Kenny revealed that his role in Sacred Games had won director Om Raut over. Raut reportedly carefully explained his vision to Kenny before offering the role to him.

Luke revealed that he was motivated by Aurangzeb's rare on-screen portrayals that motivated him for the role. He said, "It allowed me to play a character that hasn’t had any millennial representation on the Indian screen. But I didn’t want to overdo it either. I wanted to let Om lead me through his vision."

Tanhaji is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram