Luke Kenny Teases Possibility of Starting Rock Band With Sacred Games Co-star Saif Ali Khan

Luke Kenny is someone who has made multiple brief appearances in Bollywood over the years. He recently received a lot of praise for his role in both seasons of Sacred Games as Malcolm Mourad.

For his next role, Kenny will possibly be playing a similarly ruthless and confident character in the form of Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb. The character does not have any direct scenes with the protagonist but will be seen alongside his Sacred Games co-star Saif Ali Khan.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about his reunion with him, Luke stated that the two had even talked about starting a rock band together. Kenny is particularly known for holding and performing in shows whenever he is on a break from acting. Addressing his role in Tanhaji, Kenny revealed that his role in Sacred Games had won director Om Raut over. Raut reportedly carefully explained his vision to Kenny before offering the role to him.

Luke revealed that he was motivated by Aurangzeb's rare on-screen portrayals that motivated him for the role. He said, "It allowed me to play a character that hasn’t had any millennial representation on the Indian screen. But I didn’t want to overdo it either. I wanted to let Om lead me through his vision."

Tanhaji is set to release on January 10, 2020.

