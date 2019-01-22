LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lunchbox Director Ritesh Batra Announces Release Date of Next Film Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Sanya Malhotra

Ritesh Batra's new film Photograph is about a struggling street photographer, who, after being pressured by his grandmother to marry, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Filmmaker Ritesh Batra's upcoming film Photograph is slated to hit the screens on March 8. On Tuesday, Batra took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film, which is about a struggling street photographer who is pressured by his grandmother to marry. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee.

"The story begins... 'Photograph'. Releases in cinemas in India on March 8," Batra tweeted.




Photograph stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. It also features Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Photograph will be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival next month. It will also premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019 (January 24-February 3).

Batra is widely known for his debut feature film The Lunchbox, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 and won Rail d’Or (Grand Golden Rail).

