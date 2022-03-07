Lupita Nyong'o Dances To Where's The Party Tonight At Pak Wedding; Fans Say MCU Star Ready For B'Town

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o, who has starred in a series of international films including Black Panther, was seen attending a desi wedding in Pakistan. The actress took to Instagram and revealed she was attending a wedding in Karachi where she coloured herself desi. Lupita was seen wearing a bright carrot pink lehenga by Anita Dongre. If that wasn’t enough, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star also shared a video in which she was seen dancing to the song Where’s The Party Tonight, from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

In the video, Lupita was seen dancing with her group of friends in a decked-up wedding hall. The MCU star was seen matching steps with her friends while the crowd cheered her on. Sharing the video, Lupita wrote, “And now for our BOLLYWOOD DEBUT!!! 🕺Where’s 🕺🏿The 🕺🏽Party 🕺🏻Tonight?! 🕺🏾 Special thanks to the incomparable choreographer @zahidhussainchor for working with us tirelessly. We landed in Karachi and had dance practice EVERY DAY until the Mehndi. Revelry is serious play in Pakistan! And Zahid is the man!!!!"

The video received several heartwarming compliments from desi fans. “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe lol, and I love it. My culture is showing up in the most unexpected places," a fan wrote. “Bollywood’s directors, SHE is coming to you," added another. “When are you signing a Bollywood movie? You are such a brilliant dancer," an impressed fan wrote.

“This is the best thing I have seen you on the internet. You did an amazing job, Lupita. Please visit India one day. You’ll love every second of your stay here," a fan invited her to India. “Lupita is ready for her Bollywood debut!!!!" added another fan.

For the unversed, Lupita Nyong’o rose to fame after starring in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave in 2013. The movie won several Oscars, with Lupita picking the best-supporting actress for the drama for her performance in the movie. Lupita was also seen in movies like Us and Queen of Katwe.

