English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals 'Game of Thrones' and 'Us' Have a Lot in Common, Here's How
There are more similarities than you might think. Check out
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...
There are fans, and then there are Game of Thrones fans. Right from its first season, there has been no denying that the series enjoys a legion of fans like none other. Now, with the last and final season of the show currently airing, there’s no time like now to analyse some of the interesting theories around the show.
One such theory is by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, who was recently seen in Jordan Peele's Us. Unlike most other fans of the HBO drama, however, she has some insights as to how the show’s White Walkers have a lot in common with her own movie's Tethered.
In a fun Twitter thread, Nyong'o came up with some pretty compelling comparisons (along with a few distinctive differences).
Take a look:
1. They come in silence but not in peace
2. They won’t stop until they kill everybody
3. They wear block colors
4. They have a signature weapon
5. Their death stare does half the job
6. Their leaders could use some edge tamer
7. They could all use a drink of water and better dietary options
And then there are the differences:
1. #TheTethered don’t send out Save-The-Dates — they make surprise visits
2. #TheTethered: About that fire
3. #WhiteWalkers: About that ice
4. #TheTethered: friends of PETA
5. #WhiteWalkers: not so much
In Us, Nyong’o plays Adelaide Wilson, wife to the goofy, brawny Gabe (Winston Duke) and mother to Shahadi Wright Joseph's Zora and Evan Alex's Jason.
All the main cast members in Us play dual roles as their character and their doppelganger, but it’s Nyong’o’s Adelaide and Red who elicited highest appreciation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
One such theory is by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, who was recently seen in Jordan Peele's Us. Unlike most other fans of the HBO drama, however, she has some insights as to how the show’s White Walkers have a lot in common with her own movie's Tethered.
In a fun Twitter thread, Nyong'o came up with some pretty compelling comparisons (along with a few distinctive differences).
Take a look:
1. They come in silence but not in peace
2. They won’t stop until they kill everybody
3. They wear block colors
4. They have a signature weapon
5. Their death stare does half the job
6. Their leaders could use some edge tamer
7. They could all use a drink of water and better dietary options
And then there are the differences:
1. #TheTethered don’t send out Save-The-Dates — they make surprise visits
2. #TheTethered: About that fire
3. #WhiteWalkers: About that ice
4. #TheTethered: friends of PETA
5. #WhiteWalkers: not so much
Coming to think of it, the Tethered (#UsMovie) and the White Walkers (#GameOfThrones) have quite a bit in common:— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 28, 2019
1. They come in silence but not in peace
2. They won't stop until they kill errrrrrrrrybody
3. They wear block colors pic.twitter.com/skChsjmZfW
In Us, Nyong’o plays Adelaide Wilson, wife to the goofy, brawny Gabe (Winston Duke) and mother to Shahadi Wright Joseph's Zora and Evan Alex's Jason.
All the main cast members in Us play dual roles as their character and their doppelganger, but it’s Nyong’o’s Adelaide and Red who elicited highest appreciation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'
- Fan Pits Night King Against Thanos in 'Endgame Of Thrones', Gets a Shoutout From Russo Brothers
- Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Her Show Ahead of 'Battle of Winterfell' Has Left 'GoT' Fans in Splits
- Sri Lanka Plans to Ban the Burqa After Easter Attacks. Does it Solve the Terror Problem?
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results