1-min read

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals 'Game of Thrones' and 'Us' Have a Lot in Common, Here's How

There are more similarities than you might think. Check out

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
There are fans, and then there are Game of Thrones fans. Right from its first season, there has been no denying that the series enjoys a legion of fans like none other. Now, with the last and final season of the show currently airing, there’s no time like now to analyse some of the interesting theories around the show.

One such theory is by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, who was recently seen in Jordan Peele's Us. Unlike most other fans of the HBO drama, however, she has some insights as to how the show’s White Walkers have a lot in common with her own movie's Tethered.

In a fun Twitter thread, Nyong'o came up with some pretty compelling comparisons (along with a few distinctive differences).

Take a look:

1. They come in silence but not in peace
2. They won’t stop until they kill everybody
3. They wear block colors
4. They have a signature weapon
5. Their death stare does half the job
6. Their leaders could use some edge tamer
7. They could all use a drink of water and better dietary options

And then there are the differences:

1. #TheTethered don’t send out Save-The-Dates — they make surprise visits
2. #TheTethered: About that fire
3. #WhiteWalkers: About that ice
4. #TheTethered: friends of PETA
5. #WhiteWalkers: not so much




In Us, Nyong’o plays Adelaide Wilson, wife to the goofy, brawny Gabe (Winston Duke) and mother to Shahadi Wright Joseph's Zora and Evan Alex's Jason.

All the main cast members in Us play dual roles as their character and their doppelganger, but it’s Nyong’o’s Adelaide and Red who elicited highest appreciation.

