Lupita Nyong'o Speaks at UN with Michael Kors to Promote Watch Hunger Stop Campaign

Watch Hunger Stop is an initiative that supports the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in its work to feed schoolchildren around the world.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong'o joined hands with designer Micahel Kors at the United Nations on Monday, October 21, as she lent her support to push his fashion brand's Watch Hunger Stop campaign. It is an initiative that supports the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in its work to feed schoolchildren around the world.

This year's theme is Food is Love and stresses on the principle that food is essential. Lupita Nyong'o was the campaigns celebrity partner.

The 36-year-old actress, who will next be seen in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, sported a long-sleeved brown dress for the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Kors said that at seven years, they have almost reached 19 million meals. Notably, Michael Kors will donate 100 percent of the profit that the brand will make after selling Watch Hunger Stop T-shirts or tote bags.

Lupita said that she thinks food and hunger are often taken for granted and explained that being involved with the Kors campaign meant giving a new face and further attention to the issue to help them get a little closer to the goals. The goal in question is the UN's aim at ending world hunger by 2030.

The World Food Programme is the biggest humanitarian agency fighting hunger on the planet, and helps 86 million people in 83 countries across the globe annually.

