Lupita Nyong'o Speaks at UN with Michael Kors to Promote Watch Hunger Stop Campaign
Watch Hunger Stop is an initiative that supports the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in its work to feed schoolchildren around the world.
Image: Instagram
Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong'o joined hands with designer Micahel Kors at the United Nations on Monday, October 21, as she lent her support to push his fashion brand's Watch Hunger Stop campaign. It is an initiative that supports the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in its work to feed schoolchildren around the world.
This year's theme is Food is Love and stresses on the principle that food is essential. Lupita Nyong'o was the campaigns celebrity partner.
The 36-year-old actress, who will next be seen in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, sported a long-sleeved brown dress for the occasion.
Speaking at the event, Kors said that at seven years, they have almost reached 19 million meals. Notably, Michael Kors will donate 100 percent of the profit that the brand will make after selling Watch Hunger Stop T-shirts or tote bags.
Lupita said that she thinks food and hunger are often taken for granted and explained that being involved with the Kors campaign meant giving a new face and further attention to the issue to help them get a little closer to the goals. The goal in question is the UN's aim at ending world hunger by 2030.
View this post on Instagram
I admire @MichaelKors' commitment to stopping worldwide hunger and I'm delighted to join his Watch Hunger Stop campaign. In partnership with the World Food Programme, they have delivered over 18 million meals to children in need including funding meals for schools. For every post with #WatchHungerStop, @MichaelKors will donate 100 meals to the WFP. P.S. My campaign t-shirt goes on sale tomorrow on michaelkors.com and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the WFP School Meals Program!
The World Food Programme is the biggest humanitarian agency fighting hunger on the planet, and helps 86 million people in 83 countries across the globe annually.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami
- Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Introduces Saiee Manjrekar with A Quirky Caption
- Here's All About Indian Army Sourced Nissan Jonga SUV Bought by MS Dhoni
- Ravi Shastri Sleeping During India-South Africa Match is the Internet's New Favourite Meme