Lupita Nyong’o’s Advice to Her 15-Year-Old Self: Enjoy Boredom While You Can and Moisturise
Lupita Nyong’o says she was a tomboy growing up who loved climbing trees and getting dirty outdoors.
Image: Instagram/Lupita Nyong’o
Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o believes in challenging beauty norms and credits her parents for raising her as a confident individual.
The 36-year-old, who has established herself as a trendsetter, says she was a tomboy growing up and never cared too much about her looks, reported People magazine.
“I was a tomboy. My parents did not emphasise gender norms. I loved climbing trees and getting dirty outside. I also enjoyed playing tricks on my family – I still do,” she said in an interview with this year’s Beautiful Issue, which has named her Beauty of the Year.
The Black Panther star, who is celebrated for her roles in critically-acclaimed films like 12 Years A Slave, Queen of Katwe, The Jungle Book and Us, also shared a piece of advice she would like to give to her 15-year-old self. “I would tell her to dance like no one was watching, enjoy boredom while she can and continue to stand for what she believes in. I would also tell her to listen to my mother and moisturise,” Nyong’o said.
Nyong’o will next be seen as Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which has been directed by JJ Abrams. The film features a huge ensemble cast, including actors Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.
