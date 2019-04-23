Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lupita Nyong’o’s Advice to Her 15-Year-Old Self: Enjoy Boredom While You Can and Moisturise

Lupita Nyong’o says she was a tomboy growing up who loved climbing trees and getting dirty outdoors.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lupita Nyong’o’s Advice to Her 15-Year-Old Self: Enjoy Boredom While You Can and Moisturise
Image: Instagram/Lupita Nyong’o
Loading...
Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o believes in challenging beauty norms and credits her parents for raising her as a confident individual.

The 36-year-old, who has established herself as a trendsetter, says she was a tomboy growing up and never cared too much about her looks, reported People magazine.

“I was a tomboy. My parents did not emphasise gender norms. I loved climbing trees and getting dirty outside. I also enjoyed playing tricks on my family – I still do,” she said in an interview with this year’s Beautiful Issue, which has named her Beauty of the Year.

The Black Panther star, who is celebrated for her roles in critically-acclaimed films like 12 Years A Slave, Queen of Katwe, The Jungle Book and Us, also shared a piece of advice she would like to give to her 15-year-old self. “I would tell her to dance like no one was watching, enjoy boredom while she can and continue to stand for what she believes in. I would also tell her to listen to my mother and moisturise,” Nyong’o said.

Nyong’o will next be seen as Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which has been directed by JJ Abrams. The film features a huge ensemble cast, including actors Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram