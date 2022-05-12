Lush Lata On Collab With Manish Malhotra's LFW Show with Showstoppers Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor| Exclusive

DJ and music producer Lush Lata opened for popular electronic music producer Nucleya at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Delhi recently. The mega music event saw the crowd vibing to the hip beats of the two music sensations. In a conversation with News18.com, Lush Lata opened up about her experience of playing music for the music fest. She also reminisced about her collaboration with Manish Malhotra for Lakme Fashion Week as the ace designer had Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor walking the ramp as showstoppers.

While recounting her experience of collaboration with Manish Malhotra for LFW, Lush Lata said, “The models were walking and we had to get the music in sync with that, and everything has to be spotless. The showstoppers were Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and I was DJ-ing while they were walking in Manish Malhotra’s clothes, and it was amazing."

“It was so nerve-wracking. I have not worked so hard on a set. It was so rewarding. I thank the Manish Malhotra team that they selected me, and had endless meetings with me, and they groomed me. When we all finally played the show, it all came together flawlessly. I would like to thank Manish Malhotra for giving me the chance and trusting me to play the soundtrack for his fashion show. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor were amazing as the showstoppers," she told News18.

Talking about how she felt about playing music during NH7 Weekender, she said, “This is the first time I am playing a massive festival. This is the first time I’m opening for a global Indian artist like Nucleya, so, I had a blast. I had so much fun. I feel very excited and validated. I feel maybe, I am on the right path and maybe I am onto something bigger.”

While there are number of female artists in the international music industry such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, we asked her how she feels as a female, playing music and doing rap. Lush Lata said, “For me, it is exactly like men playing music or men rapping. For me personally, and in my isolated experience, there is no difference between a man playing or a woman playing. I don’t want to identify as a female DJ. I am just a DJ. I am not a female music producer, I am just a music producer, and that’s the message I want to spread, there is no male or female… there is only you and your expression and your art."

Every music artist has a unique name and have a story behind it, we asked about the meaning of her name, to which the music producer responded by saying it is an amalgamation of East and West. Explaining the same, she said, “Lush is a very international word, it is purely English word, which means everything good, when something is green and abundant when something is growing wildly in a nice way, you call it Lush and Lata comes from the Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar.”

“So, when I was coming up with my DJ name, I wanted to marry the Eastern with the Western, I wanted to be an integration of the ’90s music that I grew up on, and the western music we all are obsessed with. So Lush Lata is Indian plus international. So Lush Lata is everything that is good, that is fun, that is positive. Lata is everything that is Indian, that is Eastern and that grounds us. So, that is why you got to hear so much Indian references in my music because I grew up on it, so I want to showcase it, and in a way what is globally trending right now,” she added.

Speaking about the inspiration that she gets for creating the music, she explained, “The inspiration comes from my memory, which is filled with things like driving back home with my parents as a kid, listening to AR Rahman on the radio. So, the inspiration is the Bollywood music that we grew up on, the memory and nostalgia. I want to tell people the importance of memory and the role it plays and the importance of the future. If you mix your past with your future, you can make your experience super lush."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.