Lata Mangeshkar's Family Upset with Karan Johar for Using Her Iconic K3G Song in Orgasm Scene

The use of Lata Mangeshkar's one of the most iconic songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Karan Johar's recently released short film Lust Stories has reportedly upset the legendary singer's family. In one of the scenes in the 4-tiered omnibus Lust Stories, the director has used the title track of his 2001 blockbuster film.The scene features actress Kiara Advani as newly married wife who finds her sexual satisfaction in her own hands.An irate member of the Mangeshkar family speaks on behalf of the distinguished family when he wonders why. “Why? Why did Karan Johar use Lata Didi’s immortal song in such an embarrassing situation? I still remember how ecstatic Karan was when Didi had recorded the song for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. He said it was a dream come true. Why turn the dream song into a nightmare now?”The song was filmed on Jaya Bachchan and is regarded as a sacred inviolable anthem on the virtues of a joint family.Angry and upset, the member of the Mangeshkar clan says they’ve withheld this blasphemous use of the song from Lataji. “At her age we don’t want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. But we (Mangeshkars) wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an orgasmic state. He could have used any other song.”(With inputs from PTI)