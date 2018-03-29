English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lust Stories: Netflix Announces Short Films With Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee
The short stories will feature actors including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
Image: File photos of Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar
Mumbai: Online streaming app Netflix announced a new original titled Lust Stories, a combination of four short stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee.
Releasing in June in 190 countries under Netfix, Lust Stories will show stories on love and lust, read a statement.
"A theme of lust, a new age and dynamic platform and the company of prolific filmmakers, the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended). 'Lust Stories' breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times. This one is worth the price of a subscription," said Karan.
The project is the second collaboration between Netflix and Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP after Love Per Square Foot.
Lust Stories will be co-produced by Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment.
The short stories will feature actors including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
Swati Shetty, Director of Content Acquisition, Netflix, said: "With universal themes, world-class talent and unique formats, Indian stories are loved among Netflix members around the world. It's very exciting to continue our collaboration with RSVP and bring Lust Stories to the global entertainment-loving audience."
