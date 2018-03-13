English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Luv Ranjan Excited to Work With Ajay Devgn, Tabu In His Next Venture
After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Luv Films' Ranjan have pledged to make their association stronger by collaborating on multiple films in the days to come.
Image: Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan hopes the audience will enjoy a different side of actor Ajay Devgn in his next venture -- an urban romantic comedy.
The film will be shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh and London.
"It is too early to talk about the film. It is a film which releases in October. I don't know what to share about it. All I can say, is that it is a rom-com," Ranjan told IANS.
"It is a space which Ajay has not done for a long time. We have either seen him in romedies or masala action entertainers or thrillers. Urban rom-com space is something which he hasn't done for a long time. So, I hope people will enjoy that side of him," he added.
The first film under the union is with Ajay and Tabu. It will be directed by film editor Akiv Ali. The story promises to be a fresh take on urban relationships.
Ranjan says he likes to talk about his project once the trailer is out.
"I am not someone who likes to talk about the film in the terms what the film is about till the trailer is out. With 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' also, I didn't open the film in the trailer because it takes away the surprise of going to the theatre.
"I will be in a better position to talk about it, lets say three months before the release," he said.
Ranjan said that they started shooting the film in January.
"We shot in Mumbai. Now, we will be shooting in Himachal Pradesh and London. It will be shot extensively from April to July."
Talking about his bond with Kumar, Ranjan said: "I have a very comfortable relationship with Kumar because he is not a guy who meddles in your affairs.
"He is quite happy taking a back seat and saying ‘you are the one who makes the product so you make the product'. It is a very easy relationship."
