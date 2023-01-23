Luv Ranjan Finally Explains Why His Films Always Have Female Villains

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, will be hitting the big screens on March 8. The makers dropped the trailer today and it received a lot of love and appreciation as the viewers are keen to see a film made in the rom-com genre after so long.

Luv Ranjan’s name has been synonymous with making fun and quirky rom-coms in Bollywood which end up being massive hits. Viewers often find that his films always have a female actress in the role of an antagonist.

Speaking about the same, the director said, “Aur bhi filmmakers hain jo ‘ladki seedhi hai ladka chaalu hai’ ke space mein acchi films bana rahe hain (there are other directors who are making good films on this subject of a damsel in distress and the male as a wicked character). As a filmmaker I need to have a certain novelty in my films and for my audience."

He added, “Film mein jab tak ek negative aur ek positive force na ho tab tak film audience ko engage nahi karegi, it’s purely a creative decision to have a female playing a negative character in my films."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks Luv’s first film in five years. His last directorial was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha which went on to become a massive hit. The film also had Nushrratt Bharuccha playing the villain.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also marks Ranbir’s return to the rom-com genre after almost 10 years. He was in a similar role in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film also marks the film debut of stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

