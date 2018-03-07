GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Luv Ranjan on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Critics Called the Film Misogynistic, But It Didn't Bother Me

"Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" has crossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office since releasing on February 23.

IANS

Updated:March 7, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
Mumbai: Director Luv Ranjan's little film with no stars, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety -- which remained "rock steady" on its second Monday -- has left the filmmaker happy, but not surprised.

It has crossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office since releasing on February 23.

"We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn't bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism," Ranjan said.

"For me, my actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are stars. And beyond them, it's the script that is the superstar," he said, adding that there is no threat to his film in the coming week.

"The next big film is the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid' on March 16. That will be competition for my film."

