Luv Sinha: I Still Have Faith in Myself, Would Never Humiliate My Father Shatrughan Sinha's Name

It’s been 11 years since Luv Sinha made his Hindi film debut with Sadiyaan. His second film released 8 years later - JP Dutta’s Paltan (2018). Luv, one of the twin sons of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, admits his film journey hasn’t been the easiest, but he is not ready to give up yet. He is also conscious of the fact that his father’s name will always be linked to his personal success or failures. But that hasn’t discouraged him from pursuing a career in acting; rather, he is looking for the right opportunity to prove himself.

“I’m extremely strong internally. I don’t think there’s anything that can shatter me, because I realize that the moment you let that happen, that’s the end for you. I have faith in myself as a performer. If I didn’t, I would have the industry long ago. Because you don’t want to go out there and humiliate yourself. Although there may be some individuals who are not good at their work but are still successful, so they don’t really care. But in my case, I would never go and not only humiliate myself, but also bring down my father’s name. At the end of the day, they will say, ‘Oh, Shatruji ka beta hai, kaam nahi aata hai.’ I would never do that,” Luv said in an interview with News18.

He has two projects in hand which have been delayed by the pandemic. “I was supposed to start a thriller web series. And most of the shoot is abroad, so they ended up getting delayed, even though London has opened up right now. But when they wanted to shoot things were pretty bad. I’m still hoping that everything falls into place, then, at some point, I will end up shooting one of them,” he says.

While he waits for his acting projects to begin, Luv has ventured into another artistic venture with his siblings – brother Kussh and sister Sonakshi. They have launched an art venture called House of Creativity, a unique online platform that showcases and promotes emerging Indian artists here and abroad.

“Not many people know this - my brother and I are photographers, my sister is a painter. We wanted to do something that helped to show a different side of us to the fans. Beyond that, I wanted to do something for other artists, because I feel it becomes a little difficult to reach out to a larger audience unless you are part of the art circle. I wanted to help expand the market for some artists, who don’t know where to start. Because we come from the film industry, we can help them reach a larger audience. I wanted to create that platform for others,” Luv explains.

“I have always been artistically inclined. The fact that I am still pursuing a career in films – it has not been the easiest journey – pretty much says that I love being part of the creative world. It’s never been about money and fame, otherwise I would have shifted gears to something else,” Luv adds.

The biggest support Luv has had in this new venture was his family. While his siblings are the co-founders of House of Creativity, father Shatrughan Sinha is also delighted to see his children come together for such a project. Other members of the film fraternity, like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Vidya Balan, had also posted on social media about the launch of House of Creativity.

“Everyone is contributing in their own way. Sonakshi has definitely been very supportive of it. Her artwork is on the site, so she is contributing and pushing the new brand. The industry has also been very supportive. Kussh has contributed his ideas. My father is very happy to see us start it, but it’s very early right now we need to definitely do more, and make sure that we generate sales for the artists,” Luv concludes.

