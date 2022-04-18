Luxury car of Prabhas Fined in Hyderabad? See his Team’s Response

A luxury car was recently fined by Hyderabad traffic police for violating norms related to the use of prohibited black films and the vehicle reportedly belonged to Telugu superstar Prabhas. According to the reports, the car was stopped at crossroads of Jubilee Hills Road No 36 and fined Rs 1450, on April 16. It is said that Prabhas was not in the car when it was fined.

However, the PR team of Prabhas has refuted all the allegations of flouting traffic rules. The team has issued a statement saying that there is no truth in these allegations. A video of the cops stopping the car and removing the tinted film has emerged on social media.

According to the traffic rules, it is not allowed to cover cars with black films. Similar fines have also been imposed on various Telugu film stars in the past. Tollywood stars like Jr NTR, Trivikram, Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj and Naga Chaitanya were fined for similar violations.

The Baahubali fame star is currently in news for his recent film Radhe Shyam, which was released in theatres on March 11. The period drama was appreciated for its stunning visuals and impressive background music. However, the viewers didn’t like the on screen chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The story of the film had also been criticized by audiences and critics alike. Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and the cast includes Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Krishnam Raju and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

Prabhas will next be seen in Adipurush. It is a mythological film based on Ramayana. The film is helmed by Om Raut and bankrolled by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film will be released in theatres on 12 January, 2023, in Hindi and Telugu. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The star cast of the movie includes Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan also.

Prabhas will also be seen in Salaar, written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

