Luxury Cars To A Lavish House: Kannada Star Yash Lives Life King-Size

Kannada star Yash has become a pan-India popular actor since the release of his latest film, KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial has wreaked havoc at the box office and will most likely cross Rs 1000 crore mark in box office collection worldwide. The Hindi version of the film alone has grossed over Rs 350 crore at box office.

Since the release of the two KGF movies, Yash has emerged as a pan-India star and his life has truly changed. After the release of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash moved into a luxurious duplex apartment with his family. The swanky apartment is located in Prestige Apartment near Windsor Manor in Bengaluru. The bespoke apartment is worth around Rs 5 crore.

Apart from his impressive house, Yash also owns a fleet of uber-cool cars. Yash owns the sporty 7-seater Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D. The GLS 350D is one of the several Mercedes cars in Yash’s possession. The imposing GLS 350D is a head-turner and is priced around Rs 85 lakh.

Yash also owns the Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe. The stunning SUV is a 5-seater behemoth that boasts of a long bonnet adding to the length of the car. This ensures ample leg space for the passengers. Yash’s second Mercedes is priced at Rs 78 lakh.

Apart from his two Mercedes SUVs, Yash also owns a beautiful Range Rover Evoque. The exquisite SUV has a panoramic sunroof, which offers a scenic view of the sky. The SUV also has impressive off-road capabilities and is priced between Rs 60 and 80 lakh.

Actor Yash reportedly charges around Rs 60 lakh for brand endorsements.

