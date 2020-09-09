LVMH Taps Dior's Jones For Women's Designs At Fendi

PARIS: Italian fashion label Fendi on Wednesday named British designer Kim Jones as artistic director for womenswear collections, a role previously held by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Jones, who already designs men’s clothing for Christian Dior, a stable mate of Fendi’s within the LVMH luxury goods conglomerate, will retain both jobs.

At Fendi, he will work alongside Silvia Venturini Fendi, one of the scions of the brand’s founding family who creates its menswear collections and collaborated with Lagerfeld until his death in February 2019.

Jones, known for mixing tailoring with more streetwear style looks, will take the helm of Fendi’s more frequent collections as well as its haute couture designs. Fendi, long known for its fur designs, said he would also be responsible for those designs.