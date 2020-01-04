Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Lyca Opposes Plea to Stall Rajinikanth's Darbar Release; High Court Reserves Orders

Lyca Productions Private Limited submitted the plea has been moved only with a view to harassing it ahead of the release of the high stakes movie 'Darbar', set for January 9.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lyca Opposes Plea to Stall Rajinikanth's Darbar Release; High Court Reserves Orders
Rajinikanth in a still from Darbar.

Producer of superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' on Friday opposed in the Madras High Court a Malaysian distributor's plea for stalling the release of the Tamil film and described as 'false' the claim it owed over Rs 23 crore to the foreign firm. When the civil suit filed by DMY Creations SDN BHD came up for hearing before Justice G Jayachandran, Lyca Productions Private Limited submitted the plea has been moved only with a view to harassing it ahead of the release of the high stakes movie, set for January 9.

Counsel for the company described as 'false' and 'baseless' the claim of DMY Creations that it (Lyca) owed Rs 23.70 crore in connection with distribution of various Tamil films produced by the latter including "2.0", "Kaala" and Vadachennai in Malaysia in the past.

After conclusion of the arguments, the Judge reserved orders on the suit.

DMY Creations claimed Lyca had promised to clear the 'dues' of Rs 23.70 crore before the release of their latest production Darbar and also to give first preference to them for the film.

But it was learnt that Lyca had been negotiating with some others to give territorial rights in Malaysian region.

If the court does not protect the firm with an interim order restraining Lyca from releasing Darbar before settling the dues, the chances of recovery will become very slim, DMY Creations said.

The petitioner sought attachment of the positive and negatives of the movie Darbar and all other materials which aid transmission of the film pending disposal of the suit.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram