Lydian Nadhaswaram on Atkan Chatkan and Favourite Uncle AR Rahman

16 year-old pianist, percussionist, singer and the winner of the CBS reality show World's Best, Lydian Nadhaswaram made his acting debut with the film Atkan Chatkan. Directed by Shiv Hare, it is a musical about four underprivileged children making their own band and participating in a national music competition sees Lydian playing the lead, Guddu. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

In a freewheeling chat, a very excited Lydian talked about his debut movie and how he resonated with the lead character Guddu.

He said, "When I started my career as a drummer, a rhythm player and a percussion artist, it was really relatable. It was a pretty motivational and inspirational story."

Lydian talked about his preparation for the debut.

“Before the schedule, we had a ten-day workshop in Mumbai, where the director and an acting teacher taught me expressions and other things. It was a big challenge to act in front of the camera. It was also challenging to speak in Hindi as it is not my mother tongue. On the Atkan Chatkan set, they treated me like I am a family member and they taught me Hindi and taught me how to speak as a regular Hindi-speaking boy. That helped me in a lot of ways. I was not nervous while acting. I also felt so responsible that I am doing the lead role and I shouldn’t waste anyone’s time and I should be quick in my work. So it was a pretty mind blowing experience," he said.

The film also stars child actors Yash Rane, Tamanna Dipak, Sachin Chaudhary and Ayesha Vindhara.

Talking about their camaraderie off-screen, Lydian said, “It was really nice working with my co-actors. I got to meet a lot of very good personalities. Amitriyaan, who played my father in the film, was very kind to me and taught me many things about acting. So did the whole Atkan Chatkan team. I met a lot of new friends and we are still in touch.”

Lydian is a protégé of music maestro AR Rahman. He also got a chance to work with percussionist Sivamani, as he was the music director of Atkan Chatkan. Talking about their influence on him, Lydian said, “I learnt many things from them. Rahman uncle motivates and advises me a lot. He is a very good friend of mine. So does Shivamani uncle. Both these great musicians have taken me to a lot of concerts as a guest and have given me so many opportunities. They support me a lot in my career.”

After his acting debut, Lydian will also debut as a music director next. "I am doing music for a film called Barroz, directed by Mr Mohanlal and he is also acting in that. It is a 3D film and a children’s fantasy movie. Many international and Hollywood stars are acting in the film. It is going to be my debut film for music and it is going to be pretty big," he concluded.