Lynne Ramsay To Helm 'The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon' Adaptation

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Lynne Ramsay is set to direct “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon”, a feature film adaptation of author Stephen King’s 1999 psychological horror novel. The project hails from studio Village Roadshow Pictures and marks Ramsay’s first foray into the horror genre, reported Deadline.

The filmmaker is known for making critically-acclaimed movies such as “Morvern Callar” (2002), “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (2011) and “You Were Never Really Here” (2017). Ramsay has adapted the screenplay from the book with Christy Hall.

King’s novel is about 12-year-old Trisha McFarland who strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail. “Lost for days, wandering farther and farther astray, Trisha has only her portable radio for comfort. A huge fan of Tom Gordon, a Boston Red Sox relief pitcher, she listens to baseball games and fantasises that her hero will save her. Nature isn’t her only adversary, though something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the dark woods,” the official plotline read. The movie, which is expected to start production in 2021, will be produced by Christine Romero of Sanibel Films, Ryan Silbert of Origin Story, Jon Berg of Stampede Ventures and Roy Lee of Vertigo.