Lyrical Video of Aaramba Thenimba Song From Suresh Gopi's Mei Hoom Moosa Out

The makers of Mei Hoom Moosa, directed by Jibu Jacob of Vellimoonga fame, have unveiled Aaramba Thenimba, a lyrical video song from the Suresh Gopi-starrer. The latest song, which has Madhu Balakrishnan’s vocals, has been set to tune by Sreenath Sivasankaran. It features lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed.

The big-scale film ensembles the cast of Poonam Bajwa, Srinda, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, and Major Ravi, in pivotal roles. It also showcases the talents of several other talented actors such as Johny Antony, Kannan Sagar, Sashankan Mayyanadu, Midhun Ramesh, Ashwini, Saran, and Jijina.

The film is based on real-life events and marks Suresh Gopi’s 253rd film in the film industry. The makers are planning to release it on September 30 this year. The Jibu Jacob directorial has been filmed in several locations including Kargil, Wagah Border, Poonch, Delhi, Jaipur, Ponnani, and Malappuram.

In the film, Moosa, Suresh Gopi will be seen portraying a Muslim character. The film has been made on a massive budget, and the story takes place between 1998 and 2018. It deals with a socially relevant topic while also including some humorous elements.

Rubesh Rain has penned the film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues. Dr Roy CJ of Confident Group is bankrolling the project in association with Thomas Thiruvalla Films.

On the technical front, Mei Hoom Moosa includes cinematographer Vishnu Narayanan, Sreenadh Sivasankaran to compose music, and editor Sooraj ES. Lyrics for the songs are penned by Sajjad, Rafeeq Ahammed, and BK Harinarayanan.

Speaking of Suresh Gopi’s work, the actor is busy these days working on his upcoming films and has a perfect lineup of highly ambitious projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here