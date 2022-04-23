Lyrical Video of Adheeraa Song From Vikram-Starrer Cobra Out -- Watch

The makers of Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Cobra unveiled the lyrical video of Adheeraa, the second single from Ajay Gnanamuthu’s much-awaited directorial. The song, within just a day of being released on YouTube, garnered over a whopping 2.5 million views. The action entertainer Cobra, apart from Chiyaan Vikram, is also headlined by Srinidhi Shetty and ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan in the lead.

The number, sung by Vagu Mazan, has lyrics by Pa Vijay. Meanwhile, the rap portions have been written and performed by Thoughts For Now.

The song Thumbi Thullal from the film, which was released earlier with music by AR Rahman, made the internet bounce with zest.

For the unversed, Cobra took almost three years to film. The news of former cricketer Irfan Pathan marking his acting debut with the film has triggered a lot of interest among audiences. Reportedly, Irfan will be seen playing the role of the villain in the film. Vikram will essay the role of a brilliant mathematician who, with the help of numbers, solves crimes. The film has Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

Touted to be a supernatural thriller, Vikram will be seen sporting 25 looks in this upcoming film. And, some of the looks were shown in the teaser as well.

Among others, the film also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar play pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen Studios, Cobra is being made as a multilingual project in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

In the technical crew, cinematography has been handled by Harish Kannan and the background score by music maestro A R Rahman.

Speaking at an earlier press conference, Ajay Gnanamuthu said, “Various scenes were filmed in Russia. The moment the shooting took place in the presidential palace, the high-security country was flexible. The lack of strict restrictions on filming in Russia, as in India, made it possible for the film to be shot quickly and easily.”

