Lyrical Video of Angumele Song From Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s Kuri Out

Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s family suspense thriller titled Kuri is set to hit theatres on July 8. Vishnu will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the movie for the first time. Meanwhile, the lyrical video of the Angumele song composed by Vinu Thomas has been released to positive reviews from fans.

The lyrics for the song have been given by B K Harinarayanan and the song has been sung by Najim Arshad.

Written and directed by KR Praveen, the film has been produced by Kokers Media and Entertainment. The film was shot in Idukki’s Vandiperiyar region, and it stars Surabhi Lakshmi in the role of Betsy and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the role of Dilip Kumar. Vinod Thomas, Sagar Soorya, Pramod Velayanad, Chala Pali, Vishnu Govindan, and Aditi Ravi will feature in other important roles.

Santhosh C Pillai will be handling the camera operations for the movie with Rashin Ahmmed in charge of editing. Vinu Thomas is the music director and BK Harinarayanan will be penning down the lyrics for songs.

Vishnu was last seen in the Malayalam film Randu. He also has many promising projects in the pipeline, with Sabash Chandra Bose, Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, Eeyal, Shalamon and Marathakam among them.

Vishnu recently was rushed to the hospital after he got minor burns while filming. The actor entered the industry as a child artist with the 2003 film Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum. He rose to fame with Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan after which he has been playing lead roles. His talent and hard work have garnered him fans from all over the country.

