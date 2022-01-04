Lyrical Video of Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya's Third Song Saana Kashtam Out

The makers of the most awaited Telugu film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have recently released the lyrical video for the film’s third song, Saana Kashtam. The video features Regina Cassandra and Chiranjeevi, wherein both are seen grooving to the tunes of the song in their rustic desi avatar.

The video of peppy number is a pure delight to watch as Chiranjeevi and Regina are seen matching steps. Mani Sharma has composed music for the film. Rewanth and Geeta Madhuri lend their voice to the lyrics penned by Bhaskarabhat for this track.

For the first time, the father-son duo, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, will be sharing the screen. The film also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi in the female lead roles. The father-son duo will be seen as former Naxalites in the film. Ram Charan’s character will be seen only for 30 minutes in the film.

The film crew has recently wrapped up the shoot. With the release date approaching, the makers have initiated the film’s pre-release promotion. Following this, the team had earlier released a teaser on actor Ram Charan’s role of Siddha, which garnered over 6.8 million views in less than 24 hours of being released on YouTube.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film is being bankrolled under the banner of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The technical crew of the film comprises Tirru, who has looked after cinematography. Acharya will hit the silver screen on 4 February 2022.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has many upcoming films in the pipeline. The megastar has signed a Telugu remake with director Mohan Raja of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The title of the Telugu remake is Godfather. He also has director Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar lined up for release. Moreover, he has also signed a project with filmmaker Venky Kudumula. The actor will be shooting simultaneously for his new multiple projects.

