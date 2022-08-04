Lyrical Video Of First Single From Director Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today Released

Pradeep Ranganathan is set to return to the director’s chair after a break of three years with his next project, Love Today. The title of the movie has been taken from the 1997 movie Love Today, written and directed by Balasekaran. The filmmakers have now released the first single of the movie which will witness Pradeep playing the lead role.

Director Venkat Prabhu released the lyrical video titled Saachitale, which was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with lyrics from Pradeep.

The video opens with a light-hearted skit where the director visits Yuvan’s studio to get the music for the song. The video then pays tribute to Yuvan’s 25 years in the film industry before showing glimpses from the film. The video also features some behind-the-scenes clips from the recording studio.

This is Pradeep’s first time playing the lead role in a film. He has previously appeared in a cameo role in his debut film Comali. The movie featured Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles and was released in 2019.

During the lockdown, Pradeep claimed he was creating the plot of Love Today and felt himself fit enough to play the major part. Love Today, according to Pradeep, was shot entirely in Chennai and Pondicherry.

Acting and directing at the same time, he said, was exhausting. Regardless, he enjoyed working on this picture. Pradeep stated that his film Love Today would discuss the benefits and drawbacks of experiencing love in the modern period. He claims that everyone has an ex-partner, and his film Love Today will be based on this. Love Today, according to Pradeep, will have a happy ending.

AGS Entertainment, the production firm, provided two posters connected to the film. These posters were shared through Twitter. These ads referenced Pradeep, producers Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi Suresh, and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. This post also included mentions of Sathyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Aishwarya Kalpathi, and S.m Venkat Manickam.

