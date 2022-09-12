Lyrical Video of Kanneer Sindha From Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam is Here; Watch

Dhanush has unveiled the official lyrical video of a single titled Kanneer Sindha from his recently released film Thiruchitrambalam. The soulful melody, crooned by Vijay Yesudas, was released on YouTube on September 9 and has caught the attention of many with its emotional heart-touching lyrics, which are penned by Poetu Dhanush.

The soothing song is “a tribute to fathers,” said Dhanush in his Tweet. Launching the lyrical video, the actor Tweeted, “Here is kanneer sindha from thiruchitrambalam .. A tribute to fathers. sincerely thanks to @IAMVIJAYYESUDAS who made the song and the whole sequence in the film beautiful with his divine voice. @anirudhofficial.”

Here is kanneer sindha from thiruchitrambalam .. A tribute to fathers ♥️♥️ sincere thanks to @IAMVIJAYYESUDAS who made the song and the whole sequence in the film beautiful with his divine voice. @anirudhofficial https://t.co/poGX2yVFAC — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 9, 2022

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the song has music by Anirudh Ravichandran.

Billed as a family entertainer, the film opened in theatres on August 18 and garnered a positive response from the audience and critics. Dhanush was seen in the lead role alongside three female leads Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars veteran director Bhrathiraja and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The story of the film is set in the backdrop of two-time periods — one is the protagonist’s college days and the other is his adulthood. The character is involved with two love interests– during the college portion and in the later part of his life.

Thiruchitrambalam marks Dhanush’s first theatre release after Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, and Maaran, which all went for straight-to-streaming releases.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s latest outing is Netflix’s The Gray Man. On the work front, the actor has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty including an untitled project with Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush also has Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi/Sir, and Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven, which is gearing up for a grand release on September 29.

