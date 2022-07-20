Lyrical Video Of Maatna Gaali From Santhanam-Starrer Gulu Gulu Released

Gulu Gulu is an upcoming Tamil film, starring actors Santhanam, Athulya Chandra, and Namita Krishnamurthy. It is a road action-comedy drama written and directed by Rathna Kumar. A lyrical video of the song Maatna Gaali from the movie was released on Tuesday.

The movie is scheduled for its release on July 29. The song has been composed by one of Tamil cinema’s top music directors, Santhosh Narayanan, and film director Rathna Kumar has penned the lyrics.

Santhosh Narayanan unveiled the song via his Twitter handle and announced that he has dedicated Maatna Gaali, the first single from the Santhanam-starrer, to all his directors and the Tamil film fraternity.

“Here is ‘Maatna Gaali’ from #GuluGulu. I dedicate this to all my directors and the Tamil film fraternity. Excited https://youtu.be/SHSbnLOCgto,” the post read.

The film, which has raised huge expectations, among fans and film critics, has its satellite rights acquired by Sun TV, while the digital rights by Sun NXT. Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights of the upcoming comic caper.

Gulu Gulu also features Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Lollu Sabha Seshu among others.

In the film, the protagonist Santhanam plays an omniscient, who knows almost everything and, in this vein, he is referred to as Google. But due to not being fluent in English, he hears it as Gulu Gulu.

Raj Narayanan has produced the project, while it has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

On the work front, Santhanam will next appear in Madha Gaja Raja, which will be released on 22 October this year. The movie is helmed by Sundar C.

