Priyan Ottathilanu: Lyrical Video of Neraane Is Now Out

The makers of Sharafudheen-starrer Priyan Ottathilanu have launched a lyrical video of the song Neraane. Crooned by Benny Dayal, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Prajeesh Prem. The tune has been composed and arranged by Lijin Bambino. The video of the song provides credit scores to everybody who was part of making the song.

The song, launched on June 4, has received lots of views on YouTube. In the comments, many have expressed love for the tune.

The upcoming household leisure film is set to release on June 24 and has the star cast of Biju Sopanam, Hakim Shahjahan, Sudhi Koppa, Jafar Idukki, Sminu Sijo, Ashokan, Harishree Ashokan, Shaju Sridhar, Shivam Sopanam, Uma, Jayaraj Kozhikode, Veena, Viji, Vinod Thomas, Sreeja Das, Vinod Kedamangalam, R. Kookil Raghavan, Harish Pengan and Anarkali Maraikkar.

The Antony Sony directorial is backed by Santosh Thrivikraman. The film stars Sharafudheen, Nyla Usha, and Aparna Das in lead roles.

Produced by Santosh Trivikraman under the banner of Wow Cinemas, the film has been shot by P.N. Unnikrishnan. Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian have provided the screenplay and dialogues.

