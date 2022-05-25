Lyrical Video Of Porkanda Singam From Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Released

Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will release on June 3. And just over a week before its worldwide premiere, the makers have released another song from the film. Vikram’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The action film’s first single Pathala Pathala was released recently and it went viral instantly.

The producers of Vikram, Raaj Kamal Films International, tweeted the poster of Porkanda Singam on their Twitter handle. In the poster, Kamal Haasan can be seen hugging and comforting a small baby. “Porkanda Singam Lyric Video from 11 AM tomorrow #KamalHaasan #VikramInAction #VikramFromJune3”, read the tweet.



Vikram has been trending on social media for the past couple of weeks. On Monday, Kamal Haasan tweeted that Vikram will get its own Twitter emoji.

Going by the craze for Vikram, several trade analysts opine that Vikram could well emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. In the film’s trailer, which has over 25 million views on YouTube, Kamal Haasan can be seen performing edge-of-the-seat action scenes with aplomb.

Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame. Vikram marks the first collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vikram boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. It was revealed recently that Actor Suriya will also be seen in the film in a cameo role in the film.

Amid all the buzz around Vikram, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh also promoted the film on his Twitter handle. Ranveer tweeted the YouTube link of the trailer and wrote, “Cheers to my talented friend Lokesh and the Legend of Indian Cinema Kamal Haasan. This trailer is fire”.

After Vikram, Kamal Haasan will collaborate with director Pa Ranjith for a Madurai-based rural film. Kamal Haasan will also be seen in director Shankar’s Indian 2, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads.

