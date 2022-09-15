Lyrical Video of Thenthulli Song From Asif Ali-Starrer Kotthu Out Now

After a long break, the lyrical video of the Thenthulli song from Sibi Malayil’s film Kotthu is out. The video includes behind-the-camera shots and some scenes from the sets of the film.

The lyrics of the love song Thenthulli have been penned by B.K. Harinarayanan and its music is given by Kailas Menon. K.K Nishad and Sruthy Sivadas have sung the melodious track. The video was released on Wednesday on the East Coast Youtube channel and garnered 28,684 views.

Fans loved the clip and shared their feedback in the comment box. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful lyrics and vocals”, while another penned, “Amazing composition and beautiful lyrics. The singers are done very well. Congratulations to all the team for the wonderful song.”

Another person commented, “Melodious song and beautiful background music accompanied by brilliant percussion.”

Kotthu is an upcoming Malayalam language political thriller film written by Hemanth Kumar. The movie stars Asif Ali and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles, along with Roshan Mathew, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, and Vijilesh Karayad in the supporting roles.

Actor Asif Ali will be seen playing a politician named Shalu in Kotthu and Roshan Mathew will be portraying the role of his best friend. He is a village boy and an impulsive youngster, who would go to any extent for his party. The movie is an emotional drama set in a village in north Malabar.

Prasanth Raveendran handled the cinematography of Kotthu, while Jakes Bejoy composed the original score of this political action thriller. The film is bankrolled jointly by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 16.

