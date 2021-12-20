Lyrical Video of Vaasivaadi Tassadiyya From Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju Out

The lyrical video of Vaasivaadi Tassadiyya from Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju has been released. The lyrical video features actor Faria Abdullah grooving with the father-son duo. Along with some behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses, the three are seen giving energetic moves on this upbeat number in the video.

The link has been shared by BA Raju’s team on Twitter. The music of the foot-tapping track has been given by Anup Rubens, while Kalyan Krishna Kurasala has penned the lyrics. The makers are calling it “party song of the year" it features vocals of Mohana Bograju and Sahithi.

The makers had previously unveiled two songs from the film, one of which is Naa Kosam, the romantic number featuring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.

Helmed by Kalyan Krishna, Bangarraju is a prequel to the 2016 blockbuster Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana, which also featured Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Bangarraju is the fifth father-son collaboration. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya have previously worked together in films like Manam, Us, and Premam.

Jointly bankrolled by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, the film is slated to hit screens on January 15.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan is all set for a huge release on January 7, ahead of Makar Sankranti. Apart from this, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas is in the line to release on January 14. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Rana’s upcoming Bhimla Nayak is also in the race with the release on January 12.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to mark his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be seen essaying the role of an Army officer. Naga Chaitanya had joined Aamir and the crew during the Ladakh schedule of the film in July this year.

