Lyrical Video of Veera Soora From Dhanush's Naane Varuvean

The Internet is abuzz with the K. Selvaraghavan directorial Naane Varuvean, which features Dhanush in a refreshing look. Besides his looks, what has furthered the excitement quotient around this movie is music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The lyrical video of the song Veera Soora is out and has amassed more than 50 lakh views. This song penned by Selvaraghavan blends in perfectly with the menacing character portrayed by Dhanush.

Yuvan has also provided his vocals to the music. Pulsating beats and music arrangement composed by him take the song a notch up. Sam, Shenbagaraj, Narayanan and Muthusirpi provided additional vocals for the song. Dhanush has done a commendable job as well and danced his way to the hearts of the audience.

Needless to say, fans have been enthralled with this song and showcased their happiness in the comment section. They applauded the music arrangement. A user wrote that Yuvan is an amazing music composer, similar to his father Ilayaraja. A

Dhanush is giving vibes similar to his character in the film Kaadhal Konden, said another user. For those who don’t know, Kaadhal Konden was directed by Selvaraghavan. This movie narrated the story of Vinod, who endures mental and physical abuse in childhood. Kaadhal Konden shows how Vinod slowly turns into a psychopath and develops an obsession with the girl he loves.

Kaadhal Konden was a hit and the audience applauded how Dhanush essayed Vinod’s role. It remains to be seen whether he recreates the same magic with Naane Varuvean. According to reports, Naane Varuvean’s trailer will be out soon.

Naane Varuven is expected to clash with Ponniyin Selvan-1 at the box office. According to reports, Naane Varuvean is based on the concept of Deja Vu.

