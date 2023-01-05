Lyricist Beeyar Prasad Dies At 62; A Look At His Contribution To Malayalam Cinema

Celebrated lyricist Beeyar Prasad died at the age of 62 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, following health-related complications. According to reports, he breathed his last at a Changanassery hospital in Kerala. Prasad was reportedly admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a brain haemorrhage in November last year. And the late lyricist had also undergone a kidney transplant back in 2019.

The heartbreaking news of Beeyar Prasad’s demise sent shock waves in the Malayalam film industry. From superstar Mohanlal to singer Vineeth Sreenivasan, a lot of Mollywood celebrities mourned the loss on social media. Prasad has left behind a remarkable body of work. And his contribution to Malayalam literature and cinema remains exceptional.

A multi-hyphenate, Beeyar Prasad has penned the lyrics for nearly 60 Malayalam films in his career spanning one-and-a-half decades. He has also written more than 40 plays, which include eight professional dramas. One of his plays, Shadkala Govindamarar, even bagged an award at the Thiruvananthapuram Drama Competition.

In addition to songs and plays, Beeyar Prasad has also churned out librettos for the Indian classical dance form Kathakali. He entered the world of cinema in 1993 by writing the script of the critically acclaimed children’s film Johnny, which went on to win the Kerala State Award for Best Children’s Film. Prasad then kickstarted his career as a lyricist by writing the songs for Priyadarshan’s 2003 Malayalam film Kilichundan Mambazham, starring Mohanlal. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the noted lyricist.

After Kilichundan Mambazham, Prasad went on to write songs for a slew of films, including Jalolsavam, Pattanathil Sundaran, Vettam, Sarkar Dada, and Thalsamayam Oru Penkutti, to name a few. Some of his popular songs include Onnamkili Ponnankili, Mazhathullikal, and Keranirakaladum Oru Harithacharutheeram, among others. He even tried his hand at acting by playing a key role in the 2001 film Theerthadanam.

Beeyar Prasad was born as B Rajendraprasad on March 18, 1961. He was a native of the Alappuzha district in Kerala. He is survived by his wife, Sanitha Prasad, and two children – son Kavi Prasad and daughter Ela Prasad.

